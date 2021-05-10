Verge Price Reaches $0.0616 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $106.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00680299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,451,449,049 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

