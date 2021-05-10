Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Constantine Iordanou Sells 3,412 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after acquiring an additional 390,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

