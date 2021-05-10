Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

