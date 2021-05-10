Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 612,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

