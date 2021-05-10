VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report $373.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.67 million to $378.19 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,208. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

