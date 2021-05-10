ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

