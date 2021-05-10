Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

