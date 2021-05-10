Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.12.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

