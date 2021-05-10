Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 8.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.90. 515,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,750,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

