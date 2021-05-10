Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FDS opened at $337.05 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.10 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.