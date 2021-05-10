Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 43,400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.