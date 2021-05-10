Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,700 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,889 shares of company stock worth $9,979,185. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

