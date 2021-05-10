Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 343,900 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Garmin worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $143.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.