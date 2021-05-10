Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

