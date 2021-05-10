VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $26.46 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

