VNT Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,574.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $109,574.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.75 or 0.00802600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00105734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.66 or 0.09076035 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.