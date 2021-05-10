Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 142.30 ($1.86) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

