Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 142.30 ($1.86) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market capitalization of £39.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

