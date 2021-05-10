Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €230.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

