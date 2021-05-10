Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

