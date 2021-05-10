Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of VONOY opened at $31.68 on Thursday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

