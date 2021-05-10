Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,409,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $191.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.