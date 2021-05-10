W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $465.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $467.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

