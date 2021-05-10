Wagerr Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $21,213.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $966.45 or 0.01680291 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,604,213 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

