Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €22.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.92 ($19.90).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.75. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

