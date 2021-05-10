Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

EVK stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

