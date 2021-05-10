Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL opened at $248.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.