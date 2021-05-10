Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UNH stock opened at $418.97 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $419.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.