Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.