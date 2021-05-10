Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,487 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,580,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,166,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,573,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,212,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.