Waters Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT opened at $314.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.47 and a 200 day moving average of $262.84. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $315.75.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

