Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Reduced by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Waters by 8.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $314.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.47 and its 200-day moving average is $262.84. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $315.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

