Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.93.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $305.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

