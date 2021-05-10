We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,884 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4,086.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,010,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.41.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

