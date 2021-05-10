We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.