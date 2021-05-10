We Are One Seven LLC Has $178,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

