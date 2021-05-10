We Are One Seven LLC Invests $61,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.