Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 302 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,198,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH opened at $374.17 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.49 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.11 and a 200 day moving average of $353.81.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.