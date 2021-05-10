Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

