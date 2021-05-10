Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,751,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,009,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $29.45 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

