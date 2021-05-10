Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

