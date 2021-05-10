Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $437,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $229.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $230.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.