Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

