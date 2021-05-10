Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 940 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

