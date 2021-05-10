Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 84.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.