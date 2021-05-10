Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

