Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $147.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.19.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.