Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

