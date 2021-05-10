Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.