Wedbush Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

