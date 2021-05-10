Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,000 Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of ASPL opened at $9.96 on Monday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

